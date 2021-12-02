Scenery of fish farming in Fujian
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge completed in China's Fujian
- Winter fishing life under sunrise in Fujian
- Explore bodiless lacquerware painting techniques in Fuzhou
- Explore simple, idyllic fishermen's life in Fujian's small village
- Guling in Fujian leverages legacy of international exchanges, eyes spot as global tourist destination
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.