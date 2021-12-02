Scenery of fish farming in Fujian

(Xinhuanet) 12:03, December 02, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows an aquaculture area in Xiaocheng Township, Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fishing boats sail between the floating buoys on water and breeding nets under water, creating an amazing and harmonious scenery of fish farming. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

