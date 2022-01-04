In pics: Aerial photos of Mazu Ancestral Temple complex in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 16:46, January 04, 2022

The night view of the Mazu Ancestral Temple on the Meizhou Island, Putian, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

The temple is the origin place of Mazu (China's sea goddess) culture where pilgrimages worship the sea goddess here.

The current temple complex was mainly built in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The over-40-meter high complex is consisted of ancestral halls, mountain gates and other affiliated architectures.

