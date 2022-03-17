Cherry blossom trees in full bloom in village in Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:09, March 17, 2022

Over 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of cherry blossoms recently entered into full bloom in Yaojia village, Qingliu county, Sanming, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The village is home to more than 300,000 cherry blossom trees in 18 different varieties.

During a business inspection tour to the village 10 years ago, businessman Jian Wentong from China’s Taiwan region found that Qingliu county was similar to Taiwan's Xinbei in terms of its natural conditions, dietary habits and climate, and the people there were hospitable. Therefore, he decided to construct a cherry blossom base in Yaojia village that could integrate seedling development, cherry blossom planting and sightseeing.

Yaojia village had once been a "hollow village" as many of its young villagers left the locality in search of work out-of-town and further afield. In 2015, the per capita annual income of its residents was only around 4,000 yuan ($627).

Thanks to the cherry blossom base, Yaojia village has become a popular tourism destination that now receives nearly 150,000 visits from tourists during the cherry blossom season each year. Over 60 agritainment facilities and B&Bs have been built in and around the village, contributing to rural vitalization and tripling the annual per capita income of its local residents.

