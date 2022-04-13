Home>>
Blooming flowers freshen up age-old earthen buildings in SE China’s Fujian Province
(People's Daily Online) 15:48, April 13, 2022
Nanjing county in southeast China's Fujian Province is home to about 15,000 Tulou structures, a traditional earthen building intended for communal residence. In the lovely springtime, the quaint and idyllic architecture of the buildings nestle among an abundance of blooming flowers and budding greenery, creating a magnificent sight beyond one's imagination. (Photo/Feng Mubo)
