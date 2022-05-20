In pics: Taiwanese architect attached to countryside in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:03, May 20, 2022

Chan Chun-Chieh (R) learns the growing situation of plums in Changqing Town of Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 16, 2022. Chan Chun-Chien, a Taiwanese architect born in the 1990s, became attached to the countryside in Fujian in 2019. Inspired by China's rural revitalization efforts, he came to Changqing town and converted a local agricultural technology station into a comprehensive platform featuring agricultural products display and e-commerce training. Taking advantage of the platform, Chan took a step forward and established the "Changqing Select" brand to promote the development of local characteristic industries related to peanuts, plums, honey, and bamboo.

After the completion of the factory Chan designed, it will become a comprehensive platform for production, display, tourism and leisure of local plum industry. In Chan's eyes, the special factory can not only process local plums but can also invite visitors to take tours and find out how the products are made.

"Fujian's vast countryside and rich cultural heritage have always fascinated me and given me a broader stage," said Chan Chun-Chien. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)