Pic story: girl from Taiwan helps her mother in agricultural company in Fujian, China

Xinhua) 09:22, July 13, 2022

Wei Xiao-ying (L) livestreams her work at a planting base of yellow pitaya in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 6, 2022. Born in China's Taiwan, Li Chia-jung, 24, came to work in the agricultural company set up by her mother Wei Xiao-ying in Fuqing City of the Fujian Province after graduation from college. The company now has a planting base of yellow pitaya covering an area of more than 100 mu (about 6.67 hectares). Engaged in paperwork and marketing in the company, Li hopes to help further promote the company's business with her knowledge and skills. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Li Chia-jung (L) and her mother Wei Xiao-ying design marketing materials in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 6, 2022.

Li Chia-jung checks yellow pitaya at a planting base in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 6, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows Li Chia-jung (L) and her mother Wei Xiao-ying walking at a planting base of yellow pitaya in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Wei Xiao-ying (L) teaches her daughter Li Chia-jung about arrangement of branches at a planting base of yellow pitaya in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 6, 2022.

Li Chia-jung (L) and her mother Wei Xiao-ying trim yellow pitaya plants at a planting base in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 6, 2022.

Li Chia-jung (R) and her mother Wei Xiao-ying chat with family members via mobile phone in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 6, 2022.

