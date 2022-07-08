Taiwan raises weekly limit on inbound trips

Xinhua) 10:04, July 08, 2022

TAIPEI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan will increase its limit on the number of inbound trips from 25,000 per week to 40,000, against the backdrop of COVID-19 prevention, the island's disease monitoring agency announced Thursday.

The number of inbound trips had been limited to 25,000 per week since June 15. After the adjustment, the protocol on home isolation for inbound trips will remain unchanged, said the agency.

However, starting from July 14, Taiwanese people, residence permit holders and those who transfer in the island will no longer be required to provide a negative result from a nucleic acid test conducted two days before boarding the plane, the agency added.

The Omicron epidemic in the island is on the ebb, with the number of daily new COVID-19 cases trending down in a stable manner.

According to the agency, Taiwan recorded 31,364 local cases and 105 new deaths on Wednesday. The total number of locally transmitted cases recorded so far in Taiwan stands at 3.98 million.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)