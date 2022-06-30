China refutes remarks by British Foreign Secretary on Taiwan
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday refuted remarks made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said "there is a real risk" that China draws the wrong idea which results in "a catastrophic miscalculation such as invading Taiwan."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that some senior British officials recently have repeatedly hyped Taiwan-related issues, and China has made solemn representations.
Zhao stressed once again that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and no external force has the right to interfere. "This is the basic norm of international relations," he added.
China adheres to the peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" principle and will make every effort to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification, Zhao said.
"However, we will never sit idly by and watch the 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities," the spokesperson added.
"Relevant remarks made by the British side are surprisingly self-righteous and lack common sense," Zhao said.
