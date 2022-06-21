Home>>
Spokesperson denounces "parliamentary diplomacy" visits by "Taiwan independence" separatist
(Xinhua) 16:09, June 21, 2022
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday denounced the so-called "parliamentary diplomacy" visits to certain countries by Yu Shyi-Kun, a diehard separatist, as one intended to get external anti-China forces on board to advocate "Taiwan independence."
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged the governments and lawmakers of relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle, stop sending wrong signals to forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and provide no more platforms or support for any secessionist activity by them.
The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on Taiwan media reports that Yu was likely to visit the Czech Republic.
