Any attempt to slander "one country, two systems" doomed to fail: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:21, July 02, 2022

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday said that any attempt by diehard elements seeking "Taiwan independence" to slander the "one country, two systems" policy is doomed to fail.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, noted that facts have proven that "one country, two systems" has great vitality, and it is a good policy to ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and to safeguard the well-being of Hong Kong compatriots.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, diehard elements seeking "Taiwan independence" slandered the successful practice of "one country, two systems," which has fully exposed their nature of seeking "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

