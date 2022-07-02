Any attempt to slander "one country, two systems" doomed to fail: spokesperson
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday said that any attempt by diehard elements seeking "Taiwan independence" to slander the "one country, two systems" policy is doomed to fail.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, noted that facts have proven that "one country, two systems" has great vitality, and it is a good policy to ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and to safeguard the well-being of Hong Kong compatriots.
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, diehard elements seeking "Taiwan independence" slandered the successful practice of "one country, two systems," which has fully exposed their nature of seeking "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China refutes remarks by British Foreign Secretary on Taiwan
- China urges U.S. to cease official exchanges with Taiwan: FM spokesperson
- Taiwan regional personnel degrade themselves, follow Tuvalu delegation in attempt to attend UN ocean conference, only bringing disgrace: Chinese FM
- Spokesperson denounces "parliamentary diplomacy" visits by "Taiwan independence" separatist
- Taiwan's primary school students to fall by 20,000 annually due to low birth rate: report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.