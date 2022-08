Quaint historical architectures and courtyards in SE China’s Fujian

August 08, 2022

Photo taken on July 5, 2022, shows visitors wandering around the main street of Three Lanes and Seven Alleys (also known as Sanfang Qixiang) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

