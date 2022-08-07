We Are China

Rice harvested in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:57, August 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows paddy fields in Nanshan Town of Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows paddy fields and aquaculture ponds in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

In this aerial photo, a harvester works in a paddy field in Donghan Town of Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A harvester works in a paddy field in Donghan Town of Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An agricultural technician (1st L) imparts rice planting techniques to farmers in a paddy field in Nanshan Town of Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

