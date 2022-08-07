Rice harvested in SE China's Fujian
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows paddy fields in Nanshan Town of Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows paddy fields in Nanshan Town of Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows paddy fields and aquaculture ponds in Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
In this aerial photo, a harvester works in a paddy field in Donghan Town of Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A harvester works in a paddy field in Donghan Town of Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
An agricultural technician (1st L) imparts rice planting techniques to farmers in a paddy field in Nanshan Town of Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beidahuang in NE China goes all out to manage crops in hopes of a bumper harvest
- A Date with China kicks off Fujian tour
- China to make all-out efforts to ensure autumn harvest: official
- China sees growth in summer grain harvest
- Pic story: girl from Taiwan helps her mother in agricultural company in Fujian, China
- Local agricultural sector conducts trainings for villagers to ensure harvest efficiency in NW China
- Plum enteres harvest season in Wushan, SW China
- Xinjiang farmers busy reaping winter wheat with mechanized harvesters
- China takes action to reduce grain loss rate at reaping, storing and processing stages of production
- Blueberries enter harvest season in China's Guizhou
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.