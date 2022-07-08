Local agricultural sector conducts trainings for villagers to ensure harvest efficiency in NW China

Xinhua) 14:21, July 08, 2022

Combine harvesters are seen at wheat fields in Xiaodianzi Village of Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7. 2022. As wheat harvest season comes, local agricultural sector in Pingluo County conducted series of trainings for villagers to ensure harvest with high quality and efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Staff of local agricultural sector measure moisture content of wheat at Xiaodianzi Village in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 7, 2022.

