Home>>
Xinjiang farmers busy reaping winter wheat with mechanized harvesters
(People's Daily Online) 17:52, June 30, 2022
|Farmers are busy harvesting winter wheat in Halayugong township, Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/Que Hure)
More than 20,933 hectares of winter wheat in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have gradually entered the harvesting season after the Summer Solstice, the 10th solar term that falls on June 21 this year. Farmers in Halayugong township, Korla city, have spared no time to harvest their wheat on those days when the weather was suitable.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China takes action to reduce grain loss rate at reaping, storing and processing stages of production
- Blueberries enter harvest season in China's Guizhou
- Wheat straw harvest in Central China
- China has reaped over 80 pct of wheat
- Northwest China's Baoji begins sowing of autumn grain after summer harvest
- Consecutive bumper harvests ensure China's grain security
- Pic story: couple busy with wheat harvest in north China
- Wheat harvested in Xisong, Hebei
- China reaps bumper summer harvest securing food security
- Shift towards greater mechanization helps facilitate efficiency improvements in summer harvest across China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.