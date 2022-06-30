Xinjiang farmers busy reaping winter wheat with mechanized harvesters

People's Daily Online) 17:52, June 30, 2022

Farmers are busy harvesting winter wheat in Halayugong township, Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/Que Hure)

More than 20,933 hectares of winter wheat in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have gradually entered the harvesting season after the Summer Solstice, the 10th solar term that falls on June 21 this year. Farmers in Halayugong township, Korla city, have spared no time to harvest their wheat on those days when the weather was suitable.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)