Blueberries enter harvest season in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:24, June 21, 2022

Tourists experience picking blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. More than 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of blueberries have entered harvest season in Majiang County of Guizhou, and the blueberry products are being sold to the rest of the country via online orders. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager picks blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager collects blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member checks blueberries at a storehouse of a blueberry trade center in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers pick blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager sells blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers wait to weigh blueberries at a blueberry trade center in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member organizes blueberry products in Xiasi Township of Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member aranges blueberry products in Xiasi Township of Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo shows blueberries collected at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers transport blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager transports blueberries at a blueberry trade center in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager collects blueberries at an ecological blueberry garden in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

