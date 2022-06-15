Home>>
Wheat straw harvest in Central China
By Huang Jingjing (People's Daily App) 14:47, June 15, 2022
Farmers harvest wheat straw in Central China's Henan Province. But how is the straw made into hay bales? Find out in 20 seconds via this video.
(Video source: Douyin)
