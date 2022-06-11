Northwest China's Baoji begins sowing of autumn grain after summer harvest

Xinhua) 15:21, June 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows farmland after sowing autumn grain in Dongguan Street of Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A farmer pours corn seeds into a planter in Chencun Township in Fengxiang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 8, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Farmers pour corn seeds and fertilizer into a planter in Gongjiaquan Village of Dongguan Street in Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 9, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A farmer drives a planter to sow corn in Chencun Township in Fengxiang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 8, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows an agricultural machine sowing corn seeds in Gongjiaquan Village of Dongguan Street in Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A farmer processes harvested wheat in Zhangxie village of Zhouyuan Township in Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 8, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

