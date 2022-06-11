Northwest China's Baoji begins sowing of autumn grain after summer harvest
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows farmland after sowing autumn grain in Dongguan Street of Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A farmer pours corn seeds into a planter in Chencun Township in Fengxiang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 8, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Farmers pour corn seeds and fertilizer into a planter in Gongjiaquan Village of Dongguan Street in Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 9, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A farmer drives a planter to sow corn in Chencun Township in Fengxiang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 8, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows an agricultural machine sowing corn seeds in Gongjiaquan Village of Dongguan Street in Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A farmer processes harvested wheat in Zhangxie village of Zhouyuan Township in Chencang District, Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on June 8, 2022. Baoji city has carried out the sowing of autumn grain after the harvest of summer grain. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Consecutive bumper harvests ensure China's grain security
- Pic story: couple busy with wheat harvest in north China
- Wheat harvested in Xisong, Hebei
- China reaps bumper summer harvest securing food security
- Shift towards greater mechanization helps facilitate efficiency improvements in summer harvest across China
- Unique landscape: Good harvest in sight in Beijing's experimental field
- China reaps over half of winter wheat faster than last year
- Wheat harvest underway in Hebei
- Summer harvest progresses in full swing to ensure food security
- Summer harvest season begins across China as farmers reap bountiful crops
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.