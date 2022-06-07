We Are China

Unique landscape: Good harvest in sight in Beijing's experimental field

Ecns.cn) 17:02, June 07, 2022

Photo shows a golden wheat field at the south of Lianxiang bridge near third ring road, Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A good harvest is in sight in the experimental field near Beijing's third ring road. The field belongs to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and is dubbed the most expensive crop field in Beijing.

Staff members work at the field in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A staff member works at the field in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Staff members work at the field in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A staff member works at the field in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A deliveryman takes photos of the golden wheat field on an overpass in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)