Farmers harvest wheat across China

Xinhua) 08:30, May 25, 2022

Aerial photo shows farmers harvesting wheat in the fields in Huozhuang Village of Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province, May 23, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiangqian/Xinhua)

