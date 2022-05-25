Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Home>>

Farmers harvest wheat across China

(Xinhua) 08:30, May 25, 2022

Aerial photo shows farmers harvesting wheat in the fields in Huozhuang Village of Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province, May 23, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiangqian/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories