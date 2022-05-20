Home>>
In pics: Spring sowing in NE China's Liaoning
(Xinhua) 10:43, May 20, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows farmers operating machines to sow soybean seeds in Fanhe Township of Tieling, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Liaoning has stepped up efforts on farming activities as the temperature rises recently. By May 17, the province's spring sowing area of crops has reached 48,645,000 mu (3,243,000 hectares). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
