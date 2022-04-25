Villagers busy with spring farming across China
Aerial photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows villagers working in a field in Yiyang subdistrict of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows villagers working in a field in Shiguan Town of Lai'an County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Lyu Hua/Xinhua)
Villagers work in a field in Taihe Town of Dongpo District in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Zhongping/Xinhua)
A villager checks the growth of crops in a field in Rulin Town of Chengbu Miao Autonomous County in Shaoyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Yan Qinlong/Xinhua)
Villagers work in a field in Panzhihua Township of Yuanyang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Hongke/Xinhua)
Villagers work in a field in Tianping Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)
Villagers work in a field in Hongshui Town of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
A villager transplants corn seedlings in a field in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Yang Wang/Xinhua)
Villagers work in a field in Shixi Town of Nanchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing, April 23, 2022. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)
Villagers work in a field in Yayu Township of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Liu Dejun/Xinhua)
