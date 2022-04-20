Spring farming across China

Xinhua) 08:07, April 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Leqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

Farmers collect matsutake mushrooms in Huilong Village, Baoyuan Township of Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2022. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Zhang Peng/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the field in Wuwenxiao Village, Neiqiu County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, April 19, 2022. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

Farmers work in rice paddies in Dacheng Village, Shiya Township, Yuechi County of Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2022. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Zhang Qifu/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a rice paddy in Sanzhang Township, Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 18, 2022. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Xiao Yahui/Xinhua)

A farmer plows the field in Xinpaifang Village, Gaoliang Township of Neijing City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2022. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Huang Zhenghua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows farmers working in the field in Xinghuliu Village, Jiazhai Township of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

Farmers work in rice paddies in Jiaye Village, Jiabang Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2022. April 20 marks Guyu, which literally means "grain rain," referring the sixth of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

