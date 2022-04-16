Vice premier inspects farming in south China's Hunan Province

Xinhua) 10:14, April 16, 2022

CHANGSHA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for efforts to ensure agricultural production in the spring to lay a solid foundation for stabilizing and increasing agricultural production.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip to south China's Hunan Province from Wednesday to Friday.

Efforts should ensure that the spring plowing area will expand, Hu said.

He underlined efforts to cope with pests and disastrous weather to ensure a bumper summer harvest.

Pandemic control in rural areas and agricultural production should be coordinated, said Hu, adding that sufficient and timely provision of agricultural supplies should be guaranteed.

