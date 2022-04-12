We Are China

Farmers busy with spring farming across China

Xinhua) 08:49, April 12, 2022

A farmer operates a farming machine in fields in Suzhou District of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 10, 2022.

(Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

A technician operates a farming machine in rice paddies in Nanqiao Village of Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Zhang Qifu/Xinhua)

A farmer works in lotus root fields in Longshan County, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

Farmers tend flowers at a flower farm in Tancheng County in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A farmer works in terraced fields in Pingyin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Farmers work in fields in Sangzhuang Village of Tancheng County in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Fang Dehua/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Fangying Village of Yizheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

In this aerial photo, farmers work in fields in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

In this aerial photo, a farmer works in rice paddies in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing, April 11, 2022.

(Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

