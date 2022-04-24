Home>>
Spring farming in Tai'an County, NE China's Liaoning
(Xinhua) 09:00, April 24, 2022
Aerial photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows tractors ploughing at a soybean farm in Shisijiazi Village of Daniu Township in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo by Liu Ming/Xinhua)
