Spring farming in Tai'an County, NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:00, April 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows tractors ploughing at a soybean farm in Shisijiazi Village of Daniu Township in Tai'an County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo by Liu Ming/Xinhua)

