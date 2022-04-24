Spring tea picking in Rizhao, E China

Xinhua) 13:22, April 24, 2022

Photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows tea farmers picking spring tea at a tea plantation in Lanshan District of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. The harvest season of spring tea has started in Rizhao. The tea industry helps increase local villagers' income and promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

