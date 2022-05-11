N China's Hebei steps up farming activities

Xinhua) 08:32, May 11, 2022

Farmers work in a wheat field in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, May 10, 2022. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows farmers working in a wheat field in Shenze County, north China's Hebei Province. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Farmer works at a rice seedling breeding base in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 9, 2022. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows wheat crops in the fields in Shenze County, north China's Hebei Province. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A member of an agriculture cooperative irrigates a field of winter wheat in Shenze County, north China's Hebei Province, May 10, 2022. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A farmer works at a rice seedling breeding base in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 10, 2022. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Photo by Li Lei/Xinhua)

Agricultural experts check the growth of wheat in a breeding field in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 9, 2022. Hebei has stepped up efforts on farming activities recently. The province's spring sowing area of grain is expected to reach about 1.74 million hectares this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

