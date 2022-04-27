Spring farming in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:53, April 27, 2022

Villagers work at a rice seedling breeding base in Yangfang Village in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 26, 2022. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)

