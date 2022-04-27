Spring farming in China's Guizhou
Villagers work at a rice seedling breeding base in Yangfang Village in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 26, 2022. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)
Villagers work at a rice seedling breeding base in Yangfang Village in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 26, 2022. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Photo by Tai Chun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows villagers working at a rice seedling breeding base in Yangfang Village of Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Villagers work at a rice seedling breeding base in Yangfang Village of Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 26, 2022. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows villagers working at a rice seedling breeding base in Yangfang Village in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows the view of Yangfang Village in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Taijiang County has stepped up efforts on the provision of high-quality rice seedlings for farmers to ensure sound spring plowing activities. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
