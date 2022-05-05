Farmers working in fields across China
Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Tongliang Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Chaohu City of east China's Anhui Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)
Farmers work in the fields in Matian Village of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Gao Guihua/Xinhua)
A farmer works in the fields in Shuangxi Village of Jing'an County, Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Xu Zhongting/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows a farmer working in the fields in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows farmers working in a tea garden in Heping Village of Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)
