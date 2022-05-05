We Are China

Farmers working in fields across China

Xinhua) 08:41, May 05, 2022

Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Tongliang Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Chaohu City of east China's Anhui Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the fields in Matian Village of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Gao Guihua/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the fields in Shuangxi Village of Jing'an County, Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Xu Zhongting/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in the fields in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in a tea garden in Heping Village of Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

