Farmers reap summer wheat in China’s Henan as busy harvesting season approaches

People's Daily Online) 16:00, May 19, 2022

A farmer dries wheat in the sun in Yicheng district, Zhumadian city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Guo Jianguang)

Currently, farmers are busy harvesting wheat in Yicheng district, Zhumadian city, central China’s Henan Province. The local government has been making active efforts to make sure that there are enough harvest machines to facilitate the mechanical harvesting of crops during this time. Henan is one of the major summer wheat production areas in China.

