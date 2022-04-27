We Are China

Villagers harvest oranges in Zigui County, C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:03, April 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows villagers loading oranges onto a truck in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Nie Shuang/Xinhua)

