Jilin in NE China records bumper grain harvest
(Xinhua) 15:13, December 08, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows farmers harvesting rice in Yongji County of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Jilin recorded a bumper grain harvest, with the total grain output reaching 40.39 million tonnes this year, up more than 2.36 million tonnes year on year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
