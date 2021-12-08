Jilin in NE China records bumper grain harvest

Xinhua) 15:13, December 08, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows farmers harvesting rice in Yongji County of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Jilin recorded a bumper grain harvest, with the total grain output reaching 40.39 million tonnes this year, up more than 2.36 million tonnes year on year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)