Farmers harvest wheat in Henan

Xinhua) 10:15, May 24, 2022

A farmer harvests wheat in the fields in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 22, 2022. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Photo taken on May 22, 2022 shows the wheat field in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2022 shows harvesters reaping wheat in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Local farmers prepare to sell newly-harvested wheat in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 22, 2022. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Local farmer Bai Lucai shows newly-harvested wheat in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 22, 2022. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Technician Hu Xiaoqiang operates a harvester in the wheat field in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 22, 2022. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Farmers harvest wheat with agricultural machinery in the fields in Huyang Town of Tanghe County, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 22, 2022. Farmers in south Henan are now preoccupied with agricultural businesses as summer harvest hits full swing. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

