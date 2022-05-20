Spring farming activities in full swing across Heilongjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 10:55, May 20, 2022

Aerial photos taken on May 18, 2022 shows paddy fields in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Spring farming activities are in full swing across Heilongjiang Province. By May 17, the province's spring sowing area of crops has reached 190 million mu (about 12.67 million hectares). (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

