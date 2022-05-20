Home>>
Spring farming activities in full swing across Heilongjiang, NE China
(Xinhua) 10:55, May 20, 2022
Aerial photos taken on May 18, 2022 shows paddy fields in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Spring farming activities are in full swing across Heilongjiang Province. By May 17, the province's spring sowing area of crops has reached 190 million mu (about 12.67 million hectares). (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.