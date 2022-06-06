We Are China

Wheat harvest underway in Hebei

Ecns.cn) 14:57, June 06, 2022

A harvester collects wheat in a wheat field in Beijie village, Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2022. Farmers have started to harvest wheat in Hebei. (Photo: China News Service/Song Jie)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)