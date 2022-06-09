Home>>
Wheat harvested in Xisong, Hebei
(Xinhua) 09:29, June 09, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2022 shows harvesters working in wheat fields in Xisong Village of Sansi Township, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
