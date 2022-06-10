Home>>
Pic story: couple busy with wheat harvest in north China
(Xinhua) 08:23, June 10, 2022
Tang Jumin drives a harvester to reap wheat in the field at Hancun Village in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2022.
Spanning from May to late June traditionally, China's summer harvest focuses on reaping winter wheat and oilseed rape.
Busy with summer harvest recently, Tang Jumin and his wife Dou Liping have been working as migrant wheat harvesters for 25 years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
