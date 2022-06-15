China has reaped over 80 pct of wheat

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China has harvested 84.1 percent of its wheat by Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The country has reaped 256 million mu (17.07 million hectares) of wheat, over 98 percent of which was machine-harvested, said the ministry.

The wheat harvest in central China's Henan Province and east China's Jiangsu Province has concluded, while that in Shaanxi Province has almost come to a close.

China is carrying out its summer harvest, which focuses on reaping winter wheat and oilseed rape. Traditionally, the summer harvest spans from May to late June, with grain output in the period taking up about a quarter of the annual total.

