Plum enteres harvest season in Wushan, SW China
Villagers pack plums at Ganyuan Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker attaches delivery scripts onto boxes of packed plums at a production and storage depot in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Workers pack plums at a production and storage depot in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Villager Zhang Xingqian carries freshly-picked plums at Ganyuan Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Villager Peng Bin picks plums at Ganyuan Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- 27 missing after floating crane sinks in south China
- Fallen building structure kills 8 in north China
- Chinese organizations donate clean water facilities to schools in southern Ethiopia
- China, Cambodia to further enhance ties, cooperation in various fields
- China, Laos pledge to strengthen strategic communication, mutually beneficial cooperation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.