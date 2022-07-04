Plum enteres harvest season in Wushan, SW China

Xinhua) 11:06, July 04, 2022

Villagers pack plums at Ganyuan Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A worker attaches delivery scripts onto boxes of packed plums at a production and storage depot in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Workers pack plums at a production and storage depot in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Villager Zhang Xingqian carries freshly-picked plums at Ganyuan Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Villager Peng Bin picks plums at Ganyuan Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2022. Plum, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Wushan County, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the plum planting area in Wushan totals 300,000 mu (about 20,000 hectares), and more than 150,000 local villagers get their income increased by planting plums. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

