Fallen building structure kills 8 in north China

Xinhua) 10:02, July 04, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were killed after a decorative building structure fell from a height of about 12 meters at 6:28 p.m. Saturday in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened during a rainstorm in Luquan District of Shijiazhuang, capital city of Hebei. Nine people sheltering from the rain were hit by the fallen structure. One person is currently hospitalized with stable vital signs, according to the district government.

Further investigations are underway.

