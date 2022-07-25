Beidahuang in NE China goes all out to manage crops in hopes of a bumper harvest

People's Daily Online) 09:11, July 25, 2022

Machinery is used for crop management in the Keshan Farm in the great northern wilderness, known as Beidahuang in Chinese, which is located in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

A crucial period for crop management has recently begun in the great northern wilderness, known as Beidahuang in Chinese, which is located in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. By employing various advanced technologies, including agricultural aircraft and crop protection drones, to carry out crop management practices such as fertilizing, weeding, and disease prevention, local farmers are going all out to lay a solid foundation for a bumper harvest.

The photos are taken by Wang Yaguang, Li Shijie, Feng Xian, Fu Qiang, Zhou Xianyi and Liu Jiang.

