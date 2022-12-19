Main stream of Minjiang River in Fujian reopens to navigation

Xinhua) 08:19, December 19, 2022

This aerial photo shows a new energy cargo ship sailing in the Minjiang River in southeast China's Fujian Province on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The main stream of Minjiang River reopened to navigation on Sunday. Navigation in the river's main stream had been suspended for years due to changes in water level and hydrogeological conditions.

A staff member lifts a container with a crane at a wharf of Nanping Port in southeast China's Fujian Province on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo shows a new energy cargo ship sailing to the Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo shows containers being loaded onto a new energy cargo ship at a wharf of Nanping Port in southeast China's Fujian Province on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

