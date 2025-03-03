Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 09:13, March 03, 2025

Farmers drive self-propelled high-pole sprinklers to carry out chemical weed control operations in a wheat field in Zhaojiapochang village, Chang'an district, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Wang Jian)

Shenheyuan high-quality grain production base, covering an area of over 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), in Chang'an district, Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, launched its first wheat irrigation of the year on Feb. 26, 2025.

The grain production base integrated seven different irrigation modes, including high-pole sprinklers and buried telescopic sprinklers, ensuring that the wheat received the necessary water for optimal growth.

Thanks to the application of relevant agricultural technologies, the irrigation facilities can be easily operated via mobile phones.

As temperatures rise, wheat fields in Xi'an are entering the greening and rising stages, with early spring wheat field management activities such as irrigation, fertilization, chemical weed control, and mechanical rolling operations in full swing.

Since more and more cutting-edge technologies, such as drone-assisted chemical weed control, remote-controlled smart irrigation, precision fertilization, and satellite-based monitoring of crop and soil conditions, are increasingly applied in agricultural production, farming is now much more efficient and less labor-intensive.

