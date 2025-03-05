Home>>
A pink fairy tale: Thousand acres of plum blossoms
(People's Daily App) 15:19, March 05, 2025
Plum blossoms reached full bloom on Saturday in Yuanxiang township, Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. A thousand acres of plum orchards turned into a magnificent sea of pink, inviting tourists to embrace the splendor of spring.
