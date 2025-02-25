Plum blossoms bring spring to east China's Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 14:34, February 25, 2025

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of the plum blossom on the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)