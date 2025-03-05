Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
The Tengxian Lion Dance stands as a hallmark of Tengxian county, Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Renowned for its highly challenging moves that involve jumping between high poles, the Tengxian Lion Dance boasts a long history and was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011.
The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)
The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)
The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)
The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)
Join Spanish host Alvaro Lago for an immersive experience of this unique artistry!
Photos
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.