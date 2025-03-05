We Are China

Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China

People's Daily Online) 14:59, March 05, 2025

The Tengxian Lion Dance stands as a hallmark of Tengxian county, Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Renowned for its highly challenging moves that involve jumping between high poles, the Tengxian Lion Dance boasts a long history and was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

The lion dance performed in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

Join Spanish host Alvaro Lago for an immersive experience of this unique artistry!

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)