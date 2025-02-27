Experience the century-old charm of Wuzhou's Qilou Block in south China

Wuzhou is a port city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The city's Qilou Block, known for its iconic arcade buildings, is home to 22 historic Qilou streets, stretching over 7 kilometers and featuring 560 buildings in total.

The arcade buildings represent a fusion of Eastern and Western architectural styles, embodying the unique cultural essence of southern China.

After renovations, Wuzhou Qilou Block reopened in November 2024, attracting numerous locals and tourists to experience its century-old charm. Join Spanish host Alvaro Lago as he explores the historic arcade houses, savors local cuisine, and immerses himself in the vibrancy of this ancient city!

