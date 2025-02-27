Home>>
Experience the century-old charm of Wuzhou's Qilou Block in south China
By Zhou Linjia, Su Yingxiang, Alvaro Lago (People's Daily Online) 10:04, February 27, 2025
Wuzhou is a port city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The city's Qilou Block, known for its iconic arcade buildings, is home to 22 historic Qilou streets, stretching over 7 kilometers and featuring 560 buildings in total.
The arcade buildings represent a fusion of Eastern and Western architectural styles, embodying the unique cultural essence of southern China.
After renovations, Wuzhou Qilou Block reopened in November 2024, attracting numerous locals and tourists to experience its century-old charm. Join Spanish host Alvaro Lago as he explores the historic arcade houses, savors local cuisine, and immerses himself in the vibrancy of this ancient city!
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- County in Guangxi boosts cultural tourism for rural revitalization
- "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival held in S China's Guangxi
- How Guangxi snack ‘snail rice noodles’ becomes signature industry to fuel poverty reduction
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.