County in Guangxi boosts cultural tourism for rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:39, February 14, 2025

Girls of Miao ethnic group attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival, a traditional festival observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Antai Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2025. In recent years, supported by the "pairing assistance" from Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, local authorities of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Guangxi have leveraged the ethnic cultural resources to develop local cultural tourism industry, with the aim of promoting rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2025 shows people performing traditional dancing during a Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A tourist poses with a girl of Miao ethnic group during a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival, a traditional festival annually observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival, a traditional festival annually observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Girls of Miao ethnic group attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival, a traditional festival observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025.

A girl of Miao ethnic group performs during a Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

Villagers holding lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival, a traditional festival observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Antai Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2025.

Villagers play lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, during a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival, a traditional festival annually observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025.

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform during a Lusheng festival, a traditional festival annually observed by the Miao ethnic group, in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024.

