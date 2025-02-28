Enjoy a bowl of ice spring soy milk for morning tea in Wuzhou, S China’s Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:09, February 28, 2025

Visiting the Soyspring Soy Milk Shop for morning tea has become the top choice for many tourists coming to Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The soy milk is made using the traditional techniques of hand-pulling fabric to filter it and slow-cooking it over a wood fire, and its craftsmanship has been included in the list of intangible cultural heritage representative items at the regional level. Come and follow Spanish host Alvaro Lago as he showcases its unique flavor!

