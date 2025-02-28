Home>>
Enjoy a bowl of ice spring soy milk for morning tea in Wuzhou, S China’s Guangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:09, February 28, 2025
Visiting the Soyspring Soy Milk Shop for morning tea has become the top choice for many tourists coming to Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The soy milk is made using the traditional techniques of hand-pulling fabric to filter it and slow-cooking it over a wood fire, and its craftsmanship has been included in the list of intangible cultural heritage representative items at the regional level. Come and follow Spanish host Alvaro Lago as he showcases its unique flavor!
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- County in Guangxi boosts cultural tourism for rural revitalization
- Experience the century-old charm of Wuzhou's Qilou Block in south China
- Let's explore synthetic gem making in Wuzhou, S China's Guangxi
- How Guangxi snack ‘snail rice noodles’ becomes signature industry to fuel poverty reduction
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.