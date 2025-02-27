Home>>
Let's explore synthetic gem making in Wuzhou, S China's Guangxi
By Zhou Linjia, Su Yingxiang, Alvaro Lago (People's Daily Online) 10:31, February 27, 2025
Out of every 10 synthetic gems in the world, at least seven come from Wuzhou.
The city located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is renowned globally for its synthetic gems and is known as the "World Capital of Synthetic Gems." Every year, over 100 billion synthetic gems are processed, distributed, and traded in the city.
How exactly are synthetic gems made? Join People's Daily Online reporter Alvaro Lago as he takes a closer look!
